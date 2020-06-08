Frank G. Manion 1932 - 2020
ILION - Frank G. Manion, 88, of Ilion, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Frank was born on May 22, 1932 in Herkimer NY, the son of the late Martin and Genevieve (Knapp) Manion. On October 24, 1953, Frank married the love of his life, the former Eleanor June Pelletier, in Ft. Dix, NJ. Frank received his primary education from St. Francis Parish and Ilion High School and received his teaching certificate from Utica College. Frank served in the US Army during the Korean war and was employed by Loblaws, General Electric and as a teacher retiring from Herkimer County BOCES in 1989.
Frank is survived by what he referred to as his "Million Dollar Family": his wife, June; two daughters, Karen and her husband, Steve Fogerty and Janet and her husband, Don Crim, all of Ilion and son, Tom and his wife, Patty, of Greensburg, PA. Frank cherished his ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as there was not a conversation had without one or more of them being mentioned and celebrated. Frank was predeceased by a son, David, who he missed dearly; three brothers, Martin, Jack and James; and two sisters, Genevieve Winchester and Marie Curie.
Frank was a member of the Annunciation Church, an active member of the Ilion Knights of Columbus, Council 518, serving for many years on the John D. Buckley committee.
On Thursday, June 11, the family has set aside time for private viewing after which he will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM in the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion, NY.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
ILION - Frank G. Manion, 88, of Ilion, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Frank was born on May 22, 1932 in Herkimer NY, the son of the late Martin and Genevieve (Knapp) Manion. On October 24, 1953, Frank married the love of his life, the former Eleanor June Pelletier, in Ft. Dix, NJ. Frank received his primary education from St. Francis Parish and Ilion High School and received his teaching certificate from Utica College. Frank served in the US Army during the Korean war and was employed by Loblaws, General Electric and as a teacher retiring from Herkimer County BOCES in 1989.
Frank is survived by what he referred to as his "Million Dollar Family": his wife, June; two daughters, Karen and her husband, Steve Fogerty and Janet and her husband, Don Crim, all of Ilion and son, Tom and his wife, Patty, of Greensburg, PA. Frank cherished his ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as there was not a conversation had without one or more of them being mentioned and celebrated. Frank was predeceased by a son, David, who he missed dearly; three brothers, Martin, Jack and James; and two sisters, Genevieve Winchester and Marie Curie.
Frank was a member of the Annunciation Church, an active member of the Ilion Knights of Columbus, Council 518, serving for many years on the John D. Buckley committee.
On Thursday, June 11, the family has set aside time for private viewing after which he will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM in the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion, NY.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.