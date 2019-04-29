|
Frank Kasprowicz 1936 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS/HERKIMER - Frank Kasprowicz, age 82, passed away on Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, in Foltsbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Herkimer.
He was born on the family farm in South Columbia, on November 10, 1936, son of the late Frank and Ida Siedletska Kasprowicz. Frank was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's RC Church in Richfield Springs where he, at one time, had served as a trustee. Mr. Kasprowicz was the second president of the local Snowmobile club and worked to get it incorporated as Canadrago Snow Toppers. He also was an Agway Committeeman and a member of the Polka League of the Mohawk Valley. He had won several awards for dairy production and with his wife, Barbara's, hard work, together they earned the Dairy of Distinction award.
Frank graduated from Richfield Springs High School with the Class of 1955. He married the former Barbara Robertson on January 29, 1966. Frank took over the family farm in 1957 and operated it until 1986. They then moved to the village of Richfield Springs, where Frank drove school bus for twenty years. Along with that, he also had a one man trucking business, delivering saw dust to farmers. He bought, remodeled and sold some houses, which included one he built from the ground up. For a number of years, he was the caretaker of St. Joseph's Cemetery in Richfield Springs. Along with his wife, Barbara, they owned and operated the Richfield Car Wash. To all who knew him, they will never forget a caring, honest and hardworking man. Any conversation with him was straight and to the point, yet you always felt a warmth and friendship whenever you were with him. He will be deeply missed.
Besides his loving wife of fifty-two years, Barbara, he is survived by a son, Gregory and his wife, Gloria Kasprowicz, of Utica; a daughter, Lisa and her husband, Barry Williams, of Cassville; stepchildren, James Truax and his wife, Merleen, of Centerville, IN, Sandra Truax, of Leonardsville, Kelly and Jeff Stone, of Schuyler Lake, Terry and Matt Ward, of East Herkimer; one brother, Anthony Kasprowicz and his wife, Kathy; a sister, Genny Smith, of Richfield Springs; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen and her husband, Anthony Polinski; and a brother-in-law, Edward Smith.
Calling hours for Mr. Kasprowicz will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Francis deSales Church, Herkimer. The Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Richfield Springs.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the or The . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019