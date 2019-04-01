|
Frank S. Rice 1950 - 2019
STRATFORD - Frank S. Rice, 68, of Piseco Road, Stratford, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Frank Rice was born on June 12, 1950 in Paterson, NJ, the son of the late Elmer and Alice (Bogert) Rice. He was a graduate of Clifton High School (NJ), Class of 1968, received his BA from Montclair State University (NJ) and his MS from NJIT, Newark, NJ. On August 22, 1971, he was united in marriage to his wife of 47 years, the former Allicia G. Huck in Clifton, NJ. He was a Physics and Chemistry teacher for over 25 years with the Newark Public School System (NJ) until his retirement in 2004. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Allicia, relocated to Piseco Road, in Stratford, where they both became very involved in the community and he was well known in the area for his sense of humor and willingness to help who ever needed it.
After years of involvement with NJ Masonic organizations, he became active in NY organizations. He was a member of the Advisory Council of Mohawk Valley DeMolay in Utica, NY and served as region Governor for NY DeMolay. He served as Secretary of Dolgeville Masonic Lodge # 796 F&AM in Dolgeville, NY. Mr. Rice was also a member of Ziyara Temple of the Shrine in Whitesboro, NY, where he was assigned to the Patient Transportation Unit. He was a member of the Yahnundahsis Bodies Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Utica, where he was serving as Commander-in-Chief. In August 2018, he was elected by Supreme Council to be coroneted a 33° Scottish Rite Mason in August of this year.
As a member of the Stratford Vol. Fire Department, he served with the Fire Police and as the department Secretary. He was a member of the Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Association with the call sign of "N2BVZ".
Frank Rice is survived by his wife, Allicia; and his daughter, Amanda Rice (Wallington, NJ).
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dolgeville Masonic Temple, located at 36 South Main Street, Dolgeville, NY.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
It is the wish of the family that contributions, in memory of Mr. Rice, be considered to AASR Valley of Utica Memorial Scholarship Fund, 251 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501 or Stratford Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 217, Stratford, NY 13470. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019