|
|
Frank William Schrader 1927 - 2019
HERKIMER - Frank W. Schrader, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, at the home of his daughter Janet. He was surrounded with the love, support and comfort of his family who were at his side.
Frank was born on June 12, 1927, in Herkimer, the son of the late William Samuel Schrader and Ella Pabst Schrader. A lifelong resident of Herkimer, he attended Herkimer Schools and in 1945, he enlisted in the US Army. Frank proudly served until 1947 and continued with the US Air Force Reserves until his honorable discharge in September of 1951. On August 11, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mary Jane Weaver.
Prior to his time in the armed forces, Frank was a driver for CP Craska Trucking, as well as a butcher at Cut Rate Super Market and Herkimer Chief. Upon his return from the service, he was a self-employed carpenter contractor who took great pride in his work. He retired in 1994.
Frank loved to fly airplanes, so much so, that he actually learned to fly before he learned to drive an automobile. He enjoyed travelling and was particularly fond of taking trips to Maine and Lake Placid.
Frank had a strong faith in God and was proud of the fact that he had 25 years of perfect attendance with Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Herkimer, in his earlier years. Frank will be remembered as a man with a silent strength that he instilled in his children.They were his pride and joy. His time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren were memories to be cherished. He will also be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. Known for honesty and fair dealing, Frank was always willing to assist those in need. He was a friend to many and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Jane; his four children and their spouses, William Frank and Darleen Schrader, of Utica, Alan James and Mary Schrader, of Richmond Heights, OH, Janet and Todd Bennett, of Schuyler, Evann and Thomas Graziano, of Stafford, VA; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank's family would like to convey their gratitude to Senior Network Health, Hospice & Palliative Care and US Care Systems. They would also like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation for the care and assistance provided by Melissa Smith, Melissa Schneeges, Karen Filippi, William McCue, Donald Whaley and the many others who helped care for Frank.
A graveside service in Oak Hill Cemetery will take place on May 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm. There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care.
Funeral Arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home Inc. Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019