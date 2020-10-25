Franklin S. Lamphere 1935 - 2020
FAIRFIELD – Franklin S. Lamphere, 85, of Academy Walk, died on October 24, 2020 at home, following a courageous battle with cancer. He had the comfort of his daughter, Melissa, granddaughter, Alexys, grandson, Philip and great-granddaughter, Vivienne, by his side.
Mr. Lamphere was born on February 26, 1935, in Herkimer, a son of the late Frank and Flossie (Allen) Lamphere. He received his education from Stratford schools and worked on the family farm from an early age. On November 6, 1954, he was united in marriage with the former Dorothy M. Huckabone, at the Poland Community Baptist Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of 65 years. As a member of Local #106 Operating Engineers, Frank worked as a heavy equipment operator throughout New York State from 1968, until retiring in 2001. From 2008 to 2018, he served as the Rural Mail Contractor for the Middleville-Fairfield Route. Dorothy preceded him in death on February 1, 2020.
Frank was a member and former trustee of the Middleville United Methodist Church and in recent years, had attended the Newport United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Postal Contractors Association and the Fairfield Cemetery Association.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to camp. He loved coffee and conversation with anyone. He was an extremely hard worker and was a man of great ethics. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren, especially, Lucy and Vivienne, who kept him going after the loss of his wife.
Survivors include three children, Kevin Lamphere, of Syracuse and Melissa (Philip) Bolton and Michael Lamphere, all of Middleville; ten grandchildren, Kim (Tim) Walker, Renee Lamphere (Michael Speziale), Matthew and Andrew Lamphere, Philip (Mari) Bolton, Jr., Alexys Bolton (Adrian Viscomi) and Olivia, Klohie, Jorja and Bella Bolton; two great-granddaughters, Lucille Bolton and Vivienne Viscomi; four sisters-in-law, Esther Lamphere, of Richfield Springs, Jean Lamphere, of Salisbury, Betty Lamphere, of Poland and Ethel Lamphere, of Herkimer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Franklin was predeceased by six brothers, Jay, Arthur, Eugene, Emerson, Glenn and Roger Lamphere; three sisters, Edith Johnson, Isabel Lee and Margaret Williams; and a half-brother, Bill Daley.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Fairfield Cemetery on Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m.
Per family request, please omit flowers and consider memorials to the Newport United Methodist Church or Hospice and Palliative Care. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dilip Kachare for his many years of excellent and compassionate care. They would also like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Judy, Lisa, and Matthew for their compassion and expertise.
Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.com
