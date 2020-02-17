|
|
Fred J. Chrisman 1964 - 2020
EAST HERKIMER – Mr. Fred J. Chrisman, 55, a great dad, loving brother and a friend to many, of Main Road, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020, at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, NY.
He was born on July 30, 1964, in Herkimer, NY, the son of the late Harold and Carrie (Humphreys) Chrisman, Sr. Fred received his education in Ilion schools. In the middle to late 1980's, Fred honorably served our country with the United States Navy. He was currently employed with Walmart, Marcy, NY, as a tractor trailer driver.
Fred loved his yard equipment and took especially more of a liking to his tractor! He was a lover of Ford mustangs and trucks and was very knowledgeable when it came to car talk. You would never see Fred just sitting around. He would seldom, if ever, take a day off, that would be unheard of. Fred would do anything for us. He had a heart of gold. He was always there for everyone and anyone, no matter who it was. He was always in great health and we have even reflected upon his athleticism when he would enjoy running. All in all, he was simply a great guy that is really going to be missed by all of us.
He is survived by his beloved family, including two sons, Corey J. Chrisman, of Oxon Hill, MD and Christian Dutch, of Kannapolis, NC; his special friend, Maryann Rando, of Herkimer; his sibings, Harold Chrisman, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of West Winfield, Connie Maxon and her husband, Max, of FL, Beverly Stanley and her husband, Earl, of East Herkimer, Bethanne Moss, of Ilion, Robert Chrisman, of Ilion and Edward Chrisman, of Tampa, FL; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his very special friend, Wesley Mason, of Herkimer.
Fred was predeceased by his sister, June Kulp; and brother, Steven Chrisman.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020, at 7:00 PM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer location and will consist of a Veteran Tribute by the United States Navy. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to the entire staff of Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, with special mention to the Intensive Care Unit for their dedicated care and compassion during this difficult time.
Fred's loved ones have been planning all arrangements with his friends Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors, (315) 866-1011.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020