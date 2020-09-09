Fred T. "Fritz" Urich, Jr. 1936 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Fred T. "Fritz" Urich, Jr., 84, of Bronner Road, Little Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.
Born on April 19, 1936 in the Town of Manheim, NY, he was the son of Fredrick M. Urich, Sr. and Elizabeth Miller Urich. He attended Little Falls High School and was a lifetime area resident.
He retired from the Little Falls Fire Department. He was owner and operator of RonDar Enterprise, specializing in Small Engine Repair, as well as Andrew Little & Ingerts Lumber Company and Johnson Chevrolet, on his days off. He had also worked at Niagara Falls Chrisly Rock and Snyder's Bicycle Factory, Little Falls, as a welder.
He was honorably discharged from the US Army.
Fritz was a member of the Dolgeville United Methodist Church.
He was a member of the Dolgeville Rod & Gun Club, International Association of Fire Fighters, the American Legion of Little Falls, past member of the former Little Falls Masonic Lodge, past member of the German Maennerchor and the Polish Club of Little Falls.
On November 23, 1957, at the Dolgeville Methodist Church, Fritz was married to Delcia Leavenworth.
His grandson, Sean E. Urich, predeceased him in December 2015.
Mr. Urich is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delcia Urich; daughter, Darlene Suits and Gerald L. Gruby; son, Ronald E. and Lisa Urich; honorary son, Scott Rockwell; grandsons, Richard M. Suits and Danielle and Nicholas D. Suits; great-granddaughters, Rose and Lilly; brother-in-law, Herman Benson; sister-in-law, Janet Klock; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved cats, Cali and Pumpkin.
A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dibble Tuttle Cemetery. In keeping with current guidelines due to COVID we ask anyone in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private calling hours will be held for family and friends.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Fred T. Urich may be made to the American Cancer Society
, at www.cancer.org
, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.