Fred W. Kern
HERKIMER, NY - Fred W. Kern, retired veterinarian from Herkimer, NY, died peacefully, at age 87, on January 28, 2020.
Fred was the beloved son of German immigrants, the late Fritz and Marie (Rentz) Kern. Fred grew up in the Bronx and graduated the Bronx High School of Science. He graduated Kansas State University and it was there that he met his dear wife, Martha Blum. He graduated Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1957 and established the Herkimer Veterinary Hospital, which served both domestic and farm animals. He created a very successful practice through his compassionate care of animals and their owners.
Fred and Martha enjoyed a loving, devoted marriage for 63 years. They enjoyed rearing their four boys, camping, hiking and shared their love of New York sports teams, especially the Giants. Fred and Martha served in many leadership positions in their home church, Christ Episcopal, Herkimer, NY. Fred was also instrumental in the establishment of the Shepard's Table, a soup kitchen and food pantry. He served as President of the Board of Directors for the Valley Health Nursing Home in Upstate NY. Fred was also very active in community service through the Rotary International Club of Herkimer.
Fred had a wonderful sense of humor and showed everyone the love of God in great measure. He loved being with his friends and family. He enjoyed experiencing German culture and made several trips to Europe. German meats, pretzels, cheese and imported beer were always shared with others.
Fred was the loving husband of Martha; and devoted father of Fred D. Kern, MD and his wife, Lisa, of Bridgewater, MA, Rev. Stephen C. Kern and his wife, Anne, of Stouffville, Ontario, Thomas C. Kern and his wife, Karyn, of Arvada, CO and Matthew L. Kern and his wife, Jennifer, of Waxhaw NC. He was the proud "Grampy"/"Grampa" of Lydia, Benjamin, Emily, Jacqueline, Alison, Guinevere, Carl, Leigh, Audrey, Kayla, Stuart, Eric, Benjamin, Claire, William and Tucker.
All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA, for visitation on Sunday, February 2 from 1-4 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated at Trinity Episcopal Church, 91 Main Street, Bridgewater, MA, on February 3 at 11 AM. Burial will be held in Herkimer, NY, in the spring.
In memory of Fred, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020