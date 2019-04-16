|
Frederick William Dutcher 1922 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Mr. Frederick William Dutcher, 96, formerly of Pulaski Street, New York Mills, New York, passed away, Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Utica.
Born on June 29, 1922, in the Town of German Flatts, NY, he was the son of Linos Dutcher and Grace Williamson Dutcher. He was a graduate of Mohawk Central School, Class of 1940 and attended Brockport State College for three years and Syracuse University. Mr. Dutcher was a lifelong resident of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
Mr. Dutcher was a bartender at many area restaurants, including Trinkaus Manor.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Navy stationed in the Pacific.
Mr. Dutcher was a member of the American Legion Post #1376 in New Hartford. He was an avid artist and commissioned paintings of nature subjects, such as birds and animals. Mr. Dutcher was also an avid swimmer and skier.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Francis (Skip) Dutcher, Thomas Dutcher, Richard Dutcher and Carrol Dutcher; and his sister, Catherine Wells.
Mr. Dutcher is survived by his sister, Eleanor Pedersen, of Ilion, NY; longtime friend, Beverly Allen, of New Hartford, NY; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
A Graveside Service will be held at Armory Hill Cemetery in Ilion, NY at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in memory of Mr. Frederick William Dutcher, may be made to the .
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019