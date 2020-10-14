Gail C. (Rockwell) Gross 1945 - 2020
TOWN OF FAIRFIELD, NY - Gail C. (Rockwell) Gross, 75, of North Creek Road, passed away on October 13, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side.
Born on June 28, 1945, in Herkimer, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Charlotte (Kast) Rockwell. Gail received her education in Little Falls and earned her GED later in life at Herkimer BOCES. On June 26, 1965, she was united in marriage with Warren E. "Blondie" Gross at the Middleville United Methodist Church. Gail worked at Allegro Shoe for many years, was a babysitter at her home in Middleville to many local children and was a teacher's aide at Herkimer BOCES from where she retired in 2010.
Gail was a member of the Middleville United Methodist Church and a former president of the Middleville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a dedicated member of Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S., where she served as Matron for several terms. Gail also served as District Deputy Grand Matron and Grand Representative to Tennessee. She enjoyed her grandkids, camping, knitting, reading and traveling, especially to York Beach, ME and the many bus trips she organized for the Kuyahoora Eastern Star.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlene Gross; and sons, Clifford "Andy" Gross and Daniel Gross and his wife, Charlotte, all of Little Falls; three grandchildren, Daniel (Andrew), of Cassville and Caitlin and Luke, of Little Falls; sisters, Ada Gorinshek, Betty Lanphere and Marie (Buck) Florian, all of Fairfield; brother, Wayne (Sheila) Rockwell, of Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Lura (Raymond) Rath, of Newport and Dolly (Ron) Barnes, of Dolgeville; brothers-in-law, Melvin "Bud" Gross, Richard Gross, LeRoy Gross and Dale (Connie) Gross, all of the Town of Fairfield and Edward (Carole) Gross, of Coconut Creek, FL; a special friend, Cindy Smith, of Richfield, whom she considered a daughter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Blondie, in 2008; her parents, Clifford and Charlotte; mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Glenn Gross; brother, Clifford "Skip" Rockwell, sisters-in-law, Joyce Demchko, Wava Gross, Ginny Gross and Sandra Gross; brothers-in-law, John Gorinshek and Kale Lanphere; and special nieces and nephews, Pam and Jordan Gross, Linda Lyon and Josh Rockwell.
A graveside service will be held at Middleville Rural Cemetery on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Hediger officiating. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions.
Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S. will conduct their ritualistic service at the funeral home on Friday evening at 7:45 p.m.
Please omit flowers and consider memorials to the Middleville United Methodist Church or Eastern Star Home, Oriskany. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
