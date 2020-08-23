1/1
Gale (Clarke) Wiegand
COLD BROOK, NY - Gale (Clarke) Wiegand, 77, of Ohio, NY, beloved wife of Robert H. Wiegand, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, August 18th, 2020 at Foltsbrook Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Herkimer, with the love and support of her husband by her side.
She was born in New Britain, CT, the daughter of Robert M. Clarke and Elizabeth (Coale) Clarke.
Besides her husband, Robert, who resides at home in Cold Brook, she is survived by her children, Kimberlie G. Kelly and husband, Michael and Sean F. Garvey and wife, Dawn; brother, Sheffield C. Clarke and wife, Meta Ann; seven grandchildren, Audrey, Garrett, Ryan, Brendan, Christopher, Jess and Stacey; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary.
Gale graduated from Berlin High School, CT. She worked at the Berlin Police Department for several years; first as a matron and later as a civilian dispatcher.
She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She lived most of her life in Berlin, CT and retired to Ohio, NY with her husband.
There are no calling hours and a Celebration of Life will take place next summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or checks mailed to PO Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011.
Gale and her family's care have been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidleman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
To offer a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.



Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
