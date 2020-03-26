|
Gary Nicholas Barone 1951 - 2020
Served with US Army During Vietnam War
LITTLE FALLS, NY - It is with great sadness that Kathryn, Angela Cassia (Joseph) and Karla Barone, announce the passing of their cherished husband and father, Gary Nicholas Barone, age 68, a lifelong Little Falls resident. His unexpected passing occurred on Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. The family is forever grateful to the Little Falls Hospital Emergency Room Department (especially Paulette and Stephanie), along with the Little Falls Fire Department EMT's for their utmost care and professionalism.
Gary was born on December 12, 1951, in Little Falls, to the late Frank and Lena (Raiello) Barone and graduated with the Little Falls High School, "Class of 1970." Gary was united in marriage with the former Kathryn (Kathy) Majtan on July 26, 1980 at St. Mary's Church, Little Falls, a devoted and loving union of 39 years. They were aligned in their hearts and minds and would have celebrated their 40th anniversary this July. Gary was drafted to the US Army in 1971 and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1973. He was then employed with Redco Foods, Inc., where he worked for over 30 years. Gary was raised Catholic and practiced his faith throughout his life, currently attending Holy Family Parish, Little Falls. Gary was an active member of the Decarlo Staffo Post #3 and was very proud of his Italian heritage.
Although he had a quiet, calm demeanor, Gary loved people unconditionally and enjoyed levity and humor. He had an independent soul but always enjoyed a good social event or gathering. He especially loved spending time with his devoted friends who met him daily at the Ann Street Deli, Little Falls. He had values that made him an extraordinary husband, father, brother and uncle. His friends and family were the center of his life and he would always go out of his way to lend a helping hand. Gary will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. He was a huge NY sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the NY Rangers, the NY Yankees and the NY Giants.
Survivors include his loving and cherished family: his wife, Kathryn Barone, at home; his adored girls, Angela Cassia and husband, Joseph, of Ballston Lake, NY and Karla Barone and Corey Sudhalter, of Manhattan; a close brother, Richard Barone and wife, Nilsa, of Utica; special nieces and nephews, Nick Barone, Nicole (Ken) Powers, Mike Barone and Gina (Matt) Ptak; along with many other cousins and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Christine Majtan.
A private Catholic service will take place at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, town of Herkimer. The Rev. Brian Slezak, Pastor of Holy Family Parish, will officiate. Although the Barone family would like family and friends to pay their respects at calling hours, they are unable to do so and they sincerely hope everybody understands. Please offer a prayer or have a Mass said for the Barone family.
