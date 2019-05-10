|
|
Gary Thomas Sickler
ILION - Gary Thomas Sickler, 67, passed away peacefully at home, May 3, 2019, after a brief illness.
Gary was born, October 23, 1951, to the late Mr. and Mrs. George (Mary Martin) Sickler.
A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Monday, May 13th from 4-6 p.m. at the Ilion Marina pavilion.
In lieu of bouquets and wreaths, please consider plantable bulbs for a memorial garden.
Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Whitesboro.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 10 to May 11, 2019