|
|
Genevieve (Jean) Czarnecki 1922 - 2020
Long Time Herkimer Resident
MORRISVILLE - Genevieve (Jean) Czarnecki, 97, a long time resident of Herkimer, entered the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Crouse Community Center, Morrisville, NY, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on September 5, 1922, in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Cioch) Alexanderowicz and was educated locally.
Jean was united in marriage to Leopold Czarnecki, in 1946, in Herkimer. Mr. Czarnecki passed away in 1973.
Mrs. Czarnecki was last employed at the former Duofold, Mohawk.
As matriarch of the family, Jean's life was centered around her loving and devoted family. She enjoyed the quality time she spent with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her earlier years, Jean enjoyed gardening and preparing delicious meals for her loved ones. An avid card player, she loved teaching and playing Skip-Bo with her family.
Survivors include her son, Edward Czarnecki, Sr. and wife, Peggy, of Herkimer; three grandchildren, Brian Czarnecki and wife, Nicole, Gina (Czarnecki) Miller and husband, Darrin and Edward Czarnecki, Jr.; nine great-grandchildren, Ashley (Czarnecki) Taylor and husband, Hyzer, Danielle Czarnecki, Joshua Czarnecki, Derek Raux, Arielle Raux, Adam Miller, Ryan Miller, Isiah Czarnecki and Ezekiel Czarnecki; a sister, Helen Nudo; and a brother, Ted Alexanderowicz.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Crouse Community Center, 101 South Street, Morrisville, NY 13408. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020