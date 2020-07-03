Genevieve "Jennie" Herron 1927 - 2020
Loving Mother and Grandmother
MOHAWK-STARK, NY - Genevieve "Jennie" A. Herron, age 92, of Upper Deck Rd., Mohawk (Town of Stark), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
She was born on November 5, 1927, in the Town of Warren, the daughter of Phylo and Estella (Strait) Walts and attended local schools. Jennie was married to Frederick "Jim" Herron on August 6, 1946 in Fort Plain, NY. He died on February 10, 1991. She had a love for gardening and reading, but mostly enjoyed being with her family. She was always ready for a road trip at a moment's notice.
Surviving family members include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Mitch Mika, of Mohawk; her sons and daughter-in-law, Frederick Herron, Jr. and Walda Bailey, of West Winfield, Richard Herron, of Richfield Springs, Theodore Herron and Sandra Congilaro, of Frankfort, Steve Herron, with whom she lived, of Mohawk and David and Brenda Herron, of Utica; her brother, Ronald Walts, of NC; eleven grandchildren, Candy Adair and her husband, Mike, Cathy Merkel, Sally Huyck and her husband, Jim, Richard Herron and his wife, Charissa, Becky Herron and Richard Cook, Maryann Saffioti and her husband, Salvatore, Michele Woodward and her husband, Andy, Mitchell Mika, Jr. and his wife, Kayla, Marlana Rouse and her husband, Travis, Noah Herron and Jenna Herron; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; five sisters, Mary Rood, Ethel Gifford, Mabel Guyer, Louise Walts and Marcella Eysaman; three brothers, Phylo "Sonny" Walts, Leo Walts and William Walts; and her sister-in-law, Sandra Herron.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 219 N. Bellinger St., Herkimer, by Father Mark Cunningham, Pastor. Anyone attending the Mass is required to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church, 219 N. Bellinger St., Herkimer, NY 13350.
Jennie's service arrangements were prearranged and are entrusted to her Family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, of the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Homes, Ilion (315-895-7722).