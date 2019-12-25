|
|
George D. Ezzo 1936 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. George D. Ezzo, 82, of Gun Club Road, Town of Little Falls, passed away at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, in Utica, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside.
He was born in Little Falls, on December 24, 1936, son of the late George Ezzo and Marguerite (Wren) Loeffler and graduated from Little Falls schools. He was married to the love of his life, Rose M. Francisco, in 1957, in Little Falls. George dedicated his life to his family. He loved woodworking and to fix things. He and Rose would always take a nice trip once a year. He was a gardener and a coin collector and was always there for us. He last worked with Redco, in Little Falls, as a tea packer.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Marguerite; and his brothers-in-law, William Savage and Robert Snell. George is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rose; his daughter, Lori Ezzo and her lifelong partner, Stephen A. Gross, of Salisbury; his cherished grandchildren, Stephen D. Gross and Rachael M. Gross; his brother, Richard DePietro, of Dolgeville; his uncle, Bill Ward; his aunt, Carol Wren; his in-Laws, Ann and Gary Evans, of OR, Grace Snell, of St. Johnsville and Josephine Savage, of Little Falls; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
George's family would like to express a special "Thank You" to all of the friends and family who have thought and prayed for them during this very difficult time.
The family will hold a private funeral service on Friday, December 27, 2019, in celebration of George's life, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, in Little Falls. A graveside service will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer. The graveside service is at 11:00 a.m. and family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service.
Contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 763 East Main Street, Little Falls, NY 13365, or to the American Diabetes Association, 110 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are available at the funeral home for these purposes.
George's arrangements have been planned with Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page has been established at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019