Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fenner Funeral Home - Herkimer
115 Court Street
Herkimer, NY 13350
315-866-4590
Resources
More Obituaries for George Aiken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Aiken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Aiken Obituary
George H. Aiken 1941 - 2020
MOHAWK - George H. Aiken, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 23, 2020, in Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer.
He was born on February 14, 1941 in Ilion, the son of the late George D. and Ann Lake Aiken.
A lifelong area resident, he attended Herkimer Schools. On September 25, 1982, he was united in marriage to the former Marlene M. Salvemini. Marlene passed away on December 24, 1996.
For many years he worked for the Library Bureau and Standard Furniture.
George is survived by his sister, Barbara Roberts, of Herkimer; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will take place in late spring at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, at a time to be announced. Arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -