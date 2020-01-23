|
|
George H. Aiken 1941 - 2020
MOHAWK - George H. Aiken, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 23, 2020, in Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer.
He was born on February 14, 1941 in Ilion, the son of the late George D. and Ann Lake Aiken.
A lifelong area resident, he attended Herkimer Schools. On September 25, 1982, he was united in marriage to the former Marlene M. Salvemini. Marlene passed away on December 24, 1996.
For many years he worked for the Library Bureau and Standard Furniture.
George is survived by his sister, Barbara Roberts, of Herkimer; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will take place in late spring at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, at a time to be announced. Arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020