|
|
George H. Bracken 1939 - 2019
HERKIMER/ILION - George H. Bracken, age 80, of S. Main St., Herkimer, formerly of Ilion, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse.
He was born on February 2, 1939, in Utica, the son of James E. and Mary (Booth) Bracken and attended Ilion Central High School. George was a veteran serving in the US Navy. He was married to Carol Bundrick, on February 20, 1960, at St. Mary Magdalene Church, in Springfield Gardens, NY. George was employed as a Computer Technician at Sperry Rand UNIVAC, in Ilion and Utica. He later worked as a Maintenance Supervisor and Plant Engineer at Duofold Co., in Ilion. Mr. Bracken was a member of the Church of the Annunciation and sang in the church choir. George served as a Trustee on the Ilion Village Board and was an Ilion Pop Warner Football coach for many years. He was a member of the Ilion Jaycees, the Maennerchor and the Ilion Moose Lodge. He was a volunteer at the Great American Irish Festival for 15 years. Mr. Bracken was also past President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Surviving family members include his wife, Carol; his daughters, Debra Bracken, of Buffalo and Patricia McDonald and her husband, Kevin, of Acworth GA; his sons, George T. Bracken and his fiancée, Cynthia Nasypany, of Gastonia, NC and Edward Bracken and his wife, Linda, of Ilion; six grandsons, Michael, Daniel and Bryan McDonald, Timothy Bracken and James and Sean Bracken; his sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Paul Grainger, of Ilion; his brothers and sister-in-law, Robert and Gail Bracken, of Ilion and William Bracken, of Waterford, NY; sister-in-law, Carol Bracken, of Bluffton, SC; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Mary Wood, Pat Burm, Nancy Bracken, Tom Bracken, Bernadette Bracken, Barbara Whitfield and Jim Bracken.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, New York (Town of Frankfort).
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Church of the Annunciation, West St., Ilion, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Catena. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort, New York.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of George or add to his online memorial, may go to www.eneafamily.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
The Bracken family has entrusted George's service arrangements to Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea, Martin L. Ciaccia and Donald J. Applegate (315) 894-8000
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019