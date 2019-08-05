|
|
George R.S. Walrath 1945 - 2019
MOHAWK - George Robert Scott Walrath, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of the Mohawk Valley, Ilion.
He was born on September 29, 1945, in Herkimer, son of the late James W. and Alberta Coats Walrath. A lifelong Mohawk resident, he was a graduate of Mohawk High School. On September 25, 1971, he was united in marriage to the former Susan Sharp in the Boonville Methodist Church. Georges' first employment was at Martin Reel in Mohawk. He went on to work at the Remington Arms Company in Ilion, as a trigger assembler. He retired in 2008, after 42 1/2 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Walrath had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Word Christian Center in Mohawk. He was a member of the Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post # 25 Mohawk and the Polish Club in Herkimer. George will always be remembered as a caring, loving and responsible man. He was dedicated to his family and they always came first. He was happiest when he was with his beloved grandchildren. Cherished are the memories of the many activities they did together, especially the school trips he accompanied them on. George passed to his sons some of his many trades; such as plumbing, remodeling, electrical work and automotive repair. George will be sadly missed by his many friends and family.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 47 years, Susan; two sons, James and his fiancé, Michelle, of Saint Johnsville, Robert and his wife, Rebecca, of Mohawk; a daughter; Kimberly, of Mohawk; one brother, David J. Walrath and his wife, Sherry, of Humble, TX; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Savannah, Lauren and Lane, all of Mohawk; several nieces and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Walrath.
A special thanks to close family friends, Tom Bowman, Tom Pierce, Richard Steele, Donald Wedemeyer and Barbara Hartman, just to name a few. The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Luke's and the Grand for all of their care during his stay.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, at 12:00 noon, in the Word Christian Center, Mohawk, with Pastor Eugene Kipper officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Word Christian Center, 27 West Main Street, Mohawk, New York 13407. Envelopes will be available at the church service.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home. Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019