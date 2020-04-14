Home

Gerald K. Primeau
OSWEGO - Gerald K. Primeau, 73, of Oswego passed on April 8th, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Born in Herkimer, NY, he was the son of the late Muriel (Stanley) Primeau and C. Leland Primeau.
Jerry earned his Bachelor's Degree from State University of New York, Oswego. He was a US Army veteran, who served in Vietnam and was a recipient of a Purple Heart. Jerry served in the US Army from 1966-1969. He worked, in purchasing, as a buyer for the NY Power Authority and retired in 2000. Jerry also owned and operated a family business, J&S Promotions, with his wife, Debbie, until retiring in 2009.
Jerry was a very active community member and enjoyed volunteering his time to support local organizations. Throughout his years, he was a coach and a board member for the Oswego Youth Soccer Association. He also coached CYO basketball. Jerry volunteered for Oswego Harborfest, for many years, with his favorite post being the self-proclaimed "Trolley Man" for the festival. He served on the board for the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and enjoying being a member of the Elks Club, the VFW and the Oswego Country Club.
Jerry's family was his pride and joy. He loved spending time with family and friends. Jerry also enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening and most of all, making people laugh.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debbie (Terminella) Primeau; his daughter, Stephanie (Greg) Colasurdo, of Oswego; son, Jeffrey Primeau, of Oswego; brother, Jim (Penny) Primeau of Dolgeville, NY; five grandchildren, Caitlyn, Lindsay and Zachary Colasurdo and Henry and Julien Keltz Primeau; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Doug, Ken and Larry Primeau; and his sister, Joan Primeau.
Due to current events, services will be held at a later date. A future announcement will be made for calling hours, a funeral service and burial with Military Honors in St. Paul's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's name to University of Rochester Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Box 692, Rochester, NY 14642. To make an online gift please go to https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/pulmonary/patient-care/pulmonary-fibrosis-center/community-resources.aspx and "Make a Gift".
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
