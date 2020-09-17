1/1
Gerald L. "Jerry" Hand
1950 - 2020
HERKIMER - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gerald "Jerry" Hand on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, NY. The Lord called him Home after suffering from lung and heart disease.
Jerry was born on June 25, 1950, in Utica, NY, the son of the late Leon and Gladys Stickles Hand. He attended Herkimer Central Schools, Herkimer College and served our country for four years in the US Navy. He was employed, for many years, by the Matt Brewing Company and more recently, by the Herkimer County Highway Department.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children, Jordan, Tyler and wife and Jennifer and Jerica; sister, Marjorie and husband, Earl; sister-in-law, Lisa and husband, Brownie; grandchildren, Paisley, Brayden, Adelyn and Lucas; nephews, nieces and cousins; as well as a special aunt, Marion Stephenson; and great friends, Ted and Kim Sutton.
Jerry's life was well lived and he was well loved. His gift of gab and quick wit were enjoyed by all. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, wood working and fishing. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He cherished the family vacations in Folly Beach, SC and Lake Champlain, NY.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in Heaven, peacefully watching over us.
The family would like to thank the Special Care Unit staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their wonderful compassionate care.
A private memorial service for the family will be held.
Donations in memory of Jerry can be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are with his family friends, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011.
Those so wishing are welcome to visit Jerry's memorial page established at www.eneafamily.com.



Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Enea Family Funeral Home
220 North Washington Street
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 866-1011
