Glenda G. Grates 1955 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mrs. Glenda G. Grates, 64, of Herkimer, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Bassett Health Care with her family by her side.
She was born in Miami, FL, on September 23, 1955, the daughter of Frank and Johnnie M. McRae Williams. She attended and graduated from Utica Free Academy and went on to attend the Utica School of Commerce with a degree in Business Administration. She was married to Joseph Grates on July 15, 2000 in St. Anthony Church of Padua Church, Utica. Glenda was employed as a Dietary Administrator at St. Elizabeth's Hospital Medical Center for many years.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Joseph; her mother, Johnnie (McRae) Williams; her children, Tammie and her husband, Tim Jones, of Columbia, SC, Nealonnie Brown, Marissa Brown, both of Utica, NY and Tiffany and her husband, Darryl Price, of Herkimer; four brothers, Alan and his wife, Mary Williams, Edward Williams, all of Ridgeway, SC, Alphonso Williams, of Cincinnati, OH and Christopher Williams, of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Christa and her husband, Anthony Lockett, of Atlanta, GA; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Alicia Brown, on November 17, 2019; and her brother, Roger Williams.
Her funeral will be held on Monday afternoon at 1:00 PM from the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 1108 Court St., Utica, with Rev. Jackson, officiating. In keeping with Glenda's wishes, there will be no public calling hours.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Glenda's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.