Glenn G. Gambier 1961 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Glenn G. Gambier, 59, went home to Jesus on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Kittery, ME on May 25, 1961, the son of Robert Gambier and Ann Benney. He attended Rome Free Academy and graduated with the Class of 1979. He was married to Denise Oldick on November 6, 1983, in Rome. Glenn was employed as a Machinist with the Remington Arms Co. in Ilion for many years. A family man to his core, Glenn was devoted to his beloved wife and his children and was deeply committed to his faith. He had a delightful sense of humor, was an avid bird watcher, gunsmith and aviation enthusiast and was a member of Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church in Herkimer.
Glenn is survived by his beloved wife, Denise Gambier; four sons, Geoffrey Gambier, of Herkimer, Jonathan Gambier, of Herkimer, Christopher Gambier, of Herkimer and Evan Gambier, of Sauquoit; one daughter, Lauren Gambier and Dr. S. Ali Husain, of New York, NY; his parents, Robert and Joan Gambier, of Webster and Ann Gambier, of Rome; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Patti Gambier, of Whitesboro; two sisters, Jeannie Pearle, of Taos, NM and Katherine Gambier, of Rome; and his grandsons, Liam, Samuel and Jude.
In keeping with current CDC guidelines, Glenn's funeral will be held privately at the convenience of his family from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home Inc., 203 Second Ave. Frankfort where a funeral service will be celebrated by Pastor Christopher Schumske. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
Contributionsin Glenn's memory may be made to the New York Audobon Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Glenn's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.