Glenn M. Daley 1940 - 2019
STRATFORD, NY - Glenn M. Daley, 79, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, NY.
He was born on February 1, 1940, in Salisbury, NY and was the son of the late Morris and Bessie (Cool) Daley. Glenn was educated at Dolgeville Central School. On April 6, 1957, Glenn enlisted in the United States Army, served active duty for six months and served his country with the Reserves until his final discharge on February 28, 1965.
On August 16, 1958, Glenn was united in marriage to Charlotte E. Markwardt at the Universalist Church in Dolgeville, NY. The couple recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Glenn was formerly employed as a truck driver for the Herkimer County Highway Department for twenty years and continued his employment with Jim Bonnell Trucking for an additional fourteen years until his retirement in 2002. Glenn also worked for various trucking companies in the area after his retirement. During his military service, he was employed by Ford Motor Company in New Jersey.
Glenn was of the Methodist Faith and was a life-long resident of the Salisbury and Stratford areas. He was a former member of Salisbury Ridgerunners Snowmobile Club. Glenn enjoyed hunting, playing his guitar, snowmobiling and putting his children and grandchildren's Christmas toys together. Glenn could be found at the local coffee shop visiting with his friends and meeting new people. His most precious time was spent in the company of his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte E. Daley, at home; two loving daughters, Glenda Comstock and her husband, Ricky, of Vinegrove, KY and Joan Rumrill and her husband, Raymond, of Salisbury Center, NY; eight special grandchildren, Joseph Comstock and his wife, Elizabeth, Jason Comstock and his wife, Kristi, Joshua Comstock and his wife, Rachel, Ashley Tyoe, Chantel Rumrill, Raymond Rumrill, Cassandra Allen and Kayla Price and her husband, Duane; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bessie Luft and her husband, Charles, of Rochester, NY; a special dog, Petey; several cousins; and his breakfast buddies at Covered Bridge Convenience in Salisbury Center, NY.
He was predeceased by his beloved son, Michael P. Daley, on December 18, 1989; and his cat, Oreo, in 2019.
In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Daley, there will be a Graveside Service held in the Spring of 2020 at a time to be announced where military honors will be accorded at Stratford Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, NY 13329, (315) 429-3144.
Please consider memorial contributions in Glenn's memory for Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019