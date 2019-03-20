|
Gordon A. Edwards, Sr. 1936 - 2019
TOWN OF NORWAY - Gordon A. Edwards, Sr., 83, of Military Road, passed away, peacefully at home, on March 19, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Born in the Town of Norway, on January 10, 1936, Gordon was a son of the late Leon and Mabel (Stanley) Edwards. He received his education in local schools and worked on his parents' farm from an early age. On November 28, 1953, he was united in marriage with the former Catherine "Kate" Davenport in Deansboro. The couple moved to their current farm, on Military Road, in 1956 where they operated a dairy farm until 2017. In addition to farming, he worked for the Town of Norway Highway Department in the 1960's and also served as Highway Superintendant. He later was employed by Snyder Motor Sales and Newman Livestock Exchange, both former Newport businesses.
Gordon was loved by so many and his family asks that you remember him by his favorite quote, "We never made a lot of money……but we had a lot of fun".
Survivors, besides his wife of 65 years, Kate, include four children, Cathy Edwards, of the home address, Susan (Everett) Strahan, of Mineola, TX, Gordon (Alberta) Edwards, Jr., of Newport and Anna (Jace, Jr.) Roberts, of Pittsburgh, PA; two brothers, Donald Edwards, of Little Falls and Richard Edwards, of Herkimer; two sisters, Alice Smith and Betty Clark, both of Norway; eleven grandchildren, Kaylynn, Jerry, Scott, Anne, Chris, Jen, Reya, Tina, Darrell, Priscilla and Will; fifteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jean (Bob) Davenport; and a grandson, Glenn Strahan.
Relatives and friends are invited to join Gordon's family for a Celebration of Life to be held at Adirondack Post #1118 American Legion, 529 Main Street, Cold Brook, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Special thanks are extended to Jen, Kaylynn and Anne for their compassionate care which enabled Gordon to spend his final days in the comfort of his home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019