Gordon Bernard "Gordy" Crimmins 1941 - 2020
Last Employed Little Falls Schools
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Gordon Bernard "Gordy" Crimmins, age 78, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Foltsbrook Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Herkimer, as the result of complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Gordy was born on December 17, 1941, in Little Falls, son of the late Augustus B. and Hilda (Smith) Crimmins. He received his education in Little Falls Schools. For many years, Gordy worked for the former Library Bureau, Herkimer. His last professional employment was with Little Falls Central Schools, as a janitor. He was of the Catholic Faith and attended Holy Family Parish.
Mr. Crimmins was a huge sports fan. He particularly enjoyed watching the NY Yankees and Giants. Gordy led a simple, yet fulfilling life. Although he never had children of his own, he considered his nieces and nephews to be his own and held all of them close to his heart. As a young man, he was the rock for his family following the passing of his father. He immediately took over as a role model for the rest of his family.
Survivors include his brother, Charles "Chuck" Crimmins and wife, Sue, of Little Falls; and his sister, Judith Metz, of Ilion. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and his best friend, Victor Leskovar.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Sadlon; sister, Eleanor Dorothy Mandara; by a brother, James Crimmins; by his niece, Elaine Fink; and nephew, Michael Crimmins.
Gordy and his family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. A funeral service will commence at 10 a.m., on Friday, from the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Famulare, officiating. Procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. COVID-19 procedures will be in effect. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed.
The Crimmins family is extremely grateful to the entire staff of Foltsbrook Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care and compassion offered to their family during this difficult time.
