Gregory H. "Greg" Hunter 1964 - 2019
"The General"
HERKIMER - Mr. Gregory H. "Greg" Hunter, age 55, of Shells Bush Rd., passed away on Thursday evening, December 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home, following a brief battle with cancer. At the time of his passing, he was in the comfort of his loving family.
He was born on November 15, 1964, in Little Falls, son of James and Gaby Hunter and educated in Herkimer schools, graduating with the Class of 1983. He furthered his education attending Morrisville College where he graduated in 1986 and then went on to attend Mohawk Valley Community College, graduating in 1996. He was the recipient of two associate degrees. On June 3, 1989, Greg was joined in marriage with Donna Klock in the Herkimer Methodist Church; a loving union of 30 years. Greg was last employed with Remington Arms as a parts inspector.
Greg was an avid NASCAR fan and loved his motorcycle along with his "garage time" where he was known by his friends as "the General". He cherished the memories that he had with his best friend and canine friend, Gus.
Survivors include his loving family; his wife, Donna, at home; two sons, Colby Hunter and wife, Stephanie, of Little Falls and Shelby William Hunter, of Mohawk; his parents, James and Gaby, of Herkimer; a brother, Jeffrey Hunter and wife, Valerie, of Wilton, CT; granddaughter, Penelope Hunter; his in-laws, William and Bonnie Klock, James Klock, Timothy and Linda Klock and Larry and Lisa Klock; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving are many close and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Klock, Sr.
Kindly consider and send memorial offerings in his name to the or to CABVI, Utica. A heartfelt thanks is offered to Herkimer Bassett Oncology and to the entire staff at Bassett Healthcare for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road) Little Falls, 315-508-5131 on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. A celebration of his life will commence at 4 p.m. also on Sunday, where memories will be offered. Burial will be private.
To light a candle or add to his online memorial, please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019