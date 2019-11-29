Home

Vincent A Enea Funeral Service
527 E Albany St
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 866-1500
Greta E. Weaver

Greta E. Weaver Obituary
Greta E. Weaver 1928 - 2019
Loving Mother and Grandmother
LITTLE FALLS - Greta E. Weaver, 91, of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica with her loving family by her side.
She was born February 26, 1928, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late James and Mildred (Cramer) Congdon and was a graduate of Little Falls High School.
Her marriage to Harold Weaver took place on June 14, 1947 at the Indian Castle Church. The couple shared a blessed union of 62 years, until the passing of Harold, on March 8, 2009.
Greta was last employed at the former Allegro Shoe Company in Little Falls.
As matriarch of the family, Greta's life was centered on the raising of her five children. She surrounded her family with love and affection and enjoyed the quality time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Greta was an avid reader and very knowledgeable in all types of history. In her leisure time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, especially knitting and crocheting.
Survivors include her loving children, Joanne Weaver, Mark (Tina) and Harold (Elaina) Weaver, all of Little Falls; two brothers, Ralph (Kari) Congdon and Robert (Irene) Congdon both of Little Falls; a daughter-in-law, Diane Weaver, of Fort Plain; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. Beside her husband, Harold, Greta was predeceased by two sons, David H. Weaver, on October 22, 2009 and Alan I. Weaver, on April 7, 2018; her siblings, Anna Margaret Congdon, Annabelle Talbot, Aretus, Larry, Orlyn (Stubby), Lloyd and James Congdon.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315- 866-1500. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Fordsbush, NY. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentenea
funeralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
