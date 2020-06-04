Guiseppe Manno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Guiseppe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guiseppe Manno 1940 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Guiseppe Manno, 79, of Herkimer, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Chiaravalle, Centrale, Italy, on October 16, 1940, the son of the late Domenico Manno and Giovanna Santoro.
He was married to Gulia Stagliano on October 12, 1963 in Convento Cappuccini, Chiaravalle, Centrale, Italy. The two celebrated 56 years of marriage. Guiseppe was employed as a Machinist at Remington Arms Co. Ilion, for many years, until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid golfer, a proud member of the Elks Club and the St. Anthony's Crusaders. He was a communicant of Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church, Herkimer.
Guiseppe is survived by his beloved wife, Gulia; two daughters, Giovanna and Brian Rose and Tina and Michael Mabbett; two sons, Dominick and Mary Manno and Joseph Manno, Jr.; his beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Angela, Dominick, Gavin, Alexander and Madison; and several in-laws, nephews and cousins.
Due to current health concerns, his funeral will be held privately at the convenience of his family from the Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church, Herkimer. There will be no public calling hours. Entombment will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY 13350.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Guiseppe's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home
329 S. Washington St.
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 866-0732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved