Guiseppe Manno 1940 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Guiseppe Manno, 79, of Herkimer, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Chiaravalle, Centrale, Italy, on October 16, 1940, the son of the late Domenico Manno and Giovanna Santoro.
He was married to Gulia Stagliano on October 12, 1963 in Convento Cappuccini, Chiaravalle, Centrale, Italy. The two celebrated 56 years of marriage. Guiseppe was employed as a Machinist at Remington Arms Co. Ilion, for many years, until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid golfer, a proud member of the Elks Club and the St. Anthony's Crusaders. He was a communicant of Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church, Herkimer.
Guiseppe is survived by his beloved wife, Gulia; two daughters, Giovanna and Brian Rose and Tina and Michael Mabbett; two sons, Dominick and Mary Manno and Joseph Manno, Jr.; his beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Angela, Dominick, Gavin, Alexander and Madison; and several in-laws, nephews and cousins.
Due to current health concerns, his funeral will be held privately at the convenience of his family from the Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church, Herkimer. There will be no public calling hours. Entombment will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY 13350.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Guiseppe's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
HERKIMER - Mr. Guiseppe Manno, 79, of Herkimer, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Chiaravalle, Centrale, Italy, on October 16, 1940, the son of the late Domenico Manno and Giovanna Santoro.
He was married to Gulia Stagliano on October 12, 1963 in Convento Cappuccini, Chiaravalle, Centrale, Italy. The two celebrated 56 years of marriage. Guiseppe was employed as a Machinist at Remington Arms Co. Ilion, for many years, until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid golfer, a proud member of the Elks Club and the St. Anthony's Crusaders. He was a communicant of Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church, Herkimer.
Guiseppe is survived by his beloved wife, Gulia; two daughters, Giovanna and Brian Rose and Tina and Michael Mabbett; two sons, Dominick and Mary Manno and Joseph Manno, Jr.; his beloved grandchildren, Amanda, Angela, Dominick, Gavin, Alexander and Madison; and several in-laws, nephews and cousins.
Due to current health concerns, his funeral will be held privately at the convenience of his family from the Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church, Herkimer. There will be no public calling hours. Entombment will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY 13350.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Guiseppe's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.