Gwendolyn M. "Gweno" Marko 1937 - 2019
MIDDLEVILLE - Gwendolyn M. "Gweno" Marko, 81, of Herkimer Street, passed away on March 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
Mrs. Marko was born on October 26, 1937 in Ilion, a daughter of the late John and Angeline (Wolney) Pritchard. She received her education in local schools and was married to Richard Marko on June 11, 1955 at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Herkimer. The couple operated a dairy farm in Fairfield until Richard's untimely passing on October 4, 1973. Gweno worked at the former Henry's Steakhouse in Little Falls and later was the proprietor of the former Mac's Tavern in Newport. Her last employment was as a cook at C & D's Market in Newport.
Gwendolyn served as a Girl Scout Leader in her early years and enjoyed collecting bottle caps for the Shriners and making heart pillows for heart patients. She was very artistic and loved to crochet, created life size and children's costumes, sewed quilts for family and others, made all types of creative cakes and painted ceramics. Gweno also enjoyed cooking and was especially famous for her large Polish Pierogies and Galumpkis.
Survivors include her seven children, Marilyn (Peter) Tucker and Pamela Marko (Bill Wilder), all of Newport, Richard (Patricia) Marko, of Poland, Lisa (Harold) Chrisman, of Ilion, Theresa Marko (Joe Mancini), of Middleville, Ann Brannan, of Utica and Carson Marko, of Newport; twelve grandchildren, Nicole, Nathan, Michelle, Cheryl, Richard, III, Nikita, Melissa, Danielle, Kayla, Matthew, Kirsten and Carson, II; ten great-grandchildren, Liam, Aoife, Grace, Isla, Olivia, Glenn, Sofia, Colby, Collin and Lane; two sisters, Ann (Jack) Walker, of PA and Vanessa Pritchard, of Cape Vincent; two brothers, Richard (Drinda) Pritchard and David (Marsha) Pritchard, all of Clark Mills; special nieces, Gwendolyn Sheffler, Sonya Sheffler, Crystal Cook and Abby Hoover; several other nieces and nephews; and close friends, Janice and Carl Stemmer, Arnold and Beverly Mower and Maude and Jack Smith. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, John Pritchard.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with Richard Asaro, officiating. Calling hours are prior to the funeral on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place later this spring in St. John's Cemetery, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Middleville Volunteer Fire Department or KVAC, who both graciously provided assistance to Gweno in recent months. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The Marko family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019