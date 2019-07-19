|
|
Harold A. Walter 1927 - 2019
Lifelong Dolgeville, NY Resident
DOLGEVILLE, NY - Harold A. Walter, 91, of Dolgeville, NY and most recently, a resident of Rutherfordton, NC, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at White Oak Manor Rutherfordton.
He was born on December 23, 1927 in Dolgeville, NY and was the son of the late Albert and Emily (Neitzke) Walter. Harold was educated at Dolgeville Central School and graduated with the Class of 1945. Shortly after graduation, Harold enlisted in the United States Army, served his country overseas and was honorably discharged.
Harold earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Syracuse University in 1952. He was employed for over forty years, as a teacher, at the D.H. Robbins Elementary School in St. Johnsville, NY.
He went on to serve as a minister for the Lutheran Presbyterian Church of Dolgeville, NY and volunteered, for many years, at the Little Falls Hospital. He always quietly gave back to his community and his kindness, humor and generosity made him a beloved teacher and neighbor.
Harold was happiest outdoors. He spent countless hours in the Adirondacks, which he loved dearly. He was an avid hiker, bicyclist and kayaker, but loved cross-country skiing the most and dreamed of winter always.
Harold is survived by his brothers, Richard Walter (wife, Joan), of Melbourne, FL and Robert Walter, of Lillian, AL; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Laverne Heineman; and his sister-in-law, Donna Walter.
In keeping with Harold's wishes, funeral arrangements will be kept private for his family.
