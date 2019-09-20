|
Harold J. Burnett 1936 - 2019
PALANTINE BRIDGE, NY - Harold J. Burnett, 83, of Palatine Bridge, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Little Falls Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Little Falls on January 16, 1936, the son of the late Lester and Ada Smith Burnett and he attended Frankfort Schools.
He was married to Evelyn Wilson on February 13, 1978 in Nelliston. He was, at one time, employed as a 7-Up delivery driver, a hay truck driver and he retired from the St. Johnsville School District where he was employed as a custodian for 25 years. He also drove a taxi in the Canajoharie area for many years. He was an avid fisherman and a fan of NASCAR and wrestling.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Evelyn Burnett; three sons, Jeffrey Burnett, of FL, Edward Burnett, of Frankfort and Donald Collins, of GA; four daughters and their spouses, Barb and Gary Barret, of Salt Springville, NY, Brenda Flory, Margaret "Peg" and Dennis Warner of Frankfort and Carolyn and James Dodson of Salt Springville, NY; sixteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and four grandpuppies he loved very much. He was predeceased by one sister, Virginia; and one son, Joseph.
His funeral will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Pastor Marilyn Schief. Calling hours will be on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of services at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Harold's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019