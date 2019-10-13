|
Mr. Harold William Dewhurst, Sr. 1939 - 2019
Retired From Marcy Excavating
SAUQUOIT, NEW YORK - Mr. Harold William Dewhurst, Sr., age 80, of Higby Road, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, October 10th, 2019.
He was born on March 12, 1939, in New Hartford, NY, son of the late Albert and Alice (Cress) Dewhurst, and was educated in New Hartford schools. Mr. Dewhurst was a lifelong heavy equipment operator being last employed by Marcy Excavating, Frankfort, retiring after several years of dedicated service to the company.
Survivors include his four children, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, two sisters, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved dog, Tink. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbi, and by seven siblings. He was also preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Bev Jackson.
In keeping with Harold's wishes, there are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a graveside service commencing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Norwich Corners Cemetery, Sauquoit.
Harold and his family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (town of Manheim), between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019