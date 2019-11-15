|
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish Church
Helen D. Daly 1930 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Helen D. Daly, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019, at MVHS, St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford. Helen was blessed to have her children's love surrounding her.
Helen was born April 21, 1930, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Katharine (Long) Dinneen. She attended St. Mary's Academy and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Amsterdam, NY, as a Registered Nurse. She was a lifelong Little Falls resident. On April 21, 1956, Helen married John F. "Jack" Daly in St. Mary's Church, Little Falls. Jack passed away March 4, 2012.
Helen was employed by the Little Falls Central School System as a School Nurse for 19 years. Prior to that, she served the patients at Little Falls Hospital as an RN. Helen was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish and the Rosary Society. She was a longtime volunteer for Kateri's Thrift Store of Catholic Charities and Holy Family Church. Though this time of the year was of special importance to Helen as she would assist in the giving of food, clothing and gifts to those in need, Helen unselfishly helped those less fortunate all year long.
Helen was the most genuine and compassionate mother. She touched the lives of her students, her school and church community. She was a devoted grandma, adored by her grandchildren. They loved her kindness, unconditional love and huge sense of fun. Helen was an enthusiastic spectator for decades of concerts, competitions, sporting events, plays, dance recitals and graduations. She loved being with her family and was always up for a game, shopping trip or adventure if it involved being with them. She was a cherished friend, always concerned about those close to her and their families, maintaining lifelong friendships and always adding new ones.
Helen's kind, compassionate nature and warm smile, endeared her to everyone who knew her. She was always engaged in learning, reading, emailing, coloring, playing games on her Kindle and watching her favorite shows.
Helen is survived by her beloved family: her children, Maureen D. Uerz and husband, Jeffrey, of Mechanicsville, VA, Michael Daly and his wife, Donna, of New Hartford, Patricia D. Bodin and husband, John, of Walpole, MA and Kathleen Daly, of Schenectady; her brothers and sister-in-law, James Dinneen, of Hampton, NH, John Dinneen, of Little Falls and David Dinneen and his wife, Erin, of Hamilton; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Payne and her husband, Jonathon, Christopher Uerz and his wife, Kristen, Andrew and Lauren Bodin, Rebecca, Patrick and Rachel Daly; two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Uerz and Olivia Payne; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves her extended family, the Jodway family, Bernard and Mary Beth, Matthew, Adam and Natalia and Sam and Annabella. Helen was forever grateful for their friendship, love and support.
Calling hours were held from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 W. Monroe Street, Little Falls. Helen's funeral service will begin on Saturday, (TODAY), November 16, 2019, with prayer at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass, celebrated by the Reverend Terence Healy, at 10:00 a.m., in Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main & John Streets, Little Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where Helen will be laid to rest.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of the special care unit at St. Luke's Hospital, Dr. Scott Brehaut, Dr. Mukesh Shah, Dr. Douglas Haas, Beth Gonzalez, Ashlynn Hahn and the staff of Kress Physical Therapy for the amazing care, friendship and support shown to Helen during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Holy Family Parish, 763 East Main Street, Little Falls, NY 13365, or the Little Falls Food Bank, 45 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY 13365. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for those who wish to do so.
The family arrangements are with Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea, and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors (315) 823-2424.
To add to Helen's online memorials, please visit our website at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019