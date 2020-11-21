Helen E. Neff 1929 - 2020
MOHAWK - Helen E. Neff, 91, formerly of Mohawk, entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Sitrin Home.
Helen was born on August 30, 1929, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late William and Mildred Brown. She was a graduate of Mohawk Schools. Helen worked at UNIVAC and Sperry Rand and retired as an LPN at the Herkimer County Home. On February 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to John Neff in Pennsylvania.
Helen's joy was serving her family with love and kindness and helping them anyway she could. Family was everything to her. Her other love was serving her Savior. She was a charter member of the Dennison Corners Community Church, remaining active for 61 years. The last song she sang there was "When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be".
Helen is survived by her daughter, Patricia Beckwith, her husband, Robbie, of Ilion and grandchildren, Eric Beckwith, his wife, Christina and their children, Abigail and Cal, of Ilion, Renee Beckwith and her children, Gavin and Garrett, of Herkimer, Ronnie E. Beach and his family, of Utica, Derek Beach, of Ilion, Kyle Beach, of Mohawk and Danielle Beach, of Herkimer; a daughter-in-law, Carol Beach, of Herkimer; two sisters, Eunice McCoy, of Herkimer and Shirley Hassett and her husband, Ed, of Mohawk; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Ronnie L. Beach; and a sister, Connie Lynch.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Funeral services for Helen will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband, John, in the Dennison Corners Cemetery. COVID guidelines will be in place for calling hours.
Friends are asked to please consider memorial donations to the Dennison Corners Community Church, 219 Robinson Rd., Mohawk, NY 13350. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com
.