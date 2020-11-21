1/1
Helen E. Neff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Neff 1929 - 2020
MOHAWK - Helen E. Neff, 91, formerly of Mohawk, entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Sitrin Home.
Helen was born on August 30, 1929, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late William and Mildred Brown. She was a graduate of Mohawk Schools. Helen worked at UNIVAC and Sperry Rand and retired as an LPN at the Herkimer County Home. On February 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to John Neff in Pennsylvania.
Helen's joy was serving her family with love and kindness and helping them anyway she could. Family was everything to her. Her other love was serving her Savior. She was a charter member of the Dennison Corners Community Church, remaining active for 61 years. The last song she sang there was "When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be".
Helen is survived by her daughter, Patricia Beckwith, her husband, Robbie, of Ilion and grandchildren, Eric Beckwith, his wife, Christina and their children, Abigail and Cal, of Ilion, Renee Beckwith and her children, Gavin and Garrett, of Herkimer, Ronnie E. Beach and his family, of Utica, Derek Beach, of Ilion, Kyle Beach, of Mohawk and Danielle Beach, of Herkimer; a daughter-in-law, Carol Beach, of Herkimer; two sisters, Eunice McCoy, of Herkimer and Shirley Hassett and her husband, Ed, of Mohawk; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Ronnie L. Beach; and a sister, Connie Lynch.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Funeral services for Helen will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband, John, in the Dennison Corners Cemetery. COVID guidelines will be in place for calling hours.
Friends are asked to please consider memorial donations to the Dennison Corners Community Church, 219 Robinson Rd., Mohawk, NY 13350. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved