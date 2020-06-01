Helen J. Beauchamp 1925 - 2020
MOHAWK - Mrs. Helen J. Beauchamp, age 94, of Catherine Street, Mohawk, NY, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family prayerfully at her side.
She was born on September 16, 1925, in Herkimer, NY, a daughter of the late Albert and Antonie (Dlouha) Tresohlavy. She was educated in St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and graduated from Herkimer High School, Class of 1943. Helen had been a longtime resident of Herkimer, having moved to Mohawk in 1957.
After raising six children, Helen worked as a secretary and receptionist and later, as a school bus driver before her retirement in 1987. We fondly reflect upon stories of her driving for children attending Notre Dame and the Ilion Catholic School.
Her marriage to Norman W. Beauchamp took place on September 16, 1946 at St. Francis de Sales Church, Herkimer. The couple were blessed with 56 years together until the passing of Norman on May 29, 2002.
Mrs. Beauchamp was a longtime faith-filled communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk. She dedicated much of her time to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, General Herkimer Chapter #130, Ladies Auxiliary, even holding national office at one time.
Her first priority in life was her family and she proved herself as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother, fulfilling each of these roles with loving warmth and great success. She absolutely loved to play Bingo, take travelling trips to the casino and most of all play cards!
Survivors include her beloved family: Norma Gruendike and her husband, Mark, Benjamin Beauchamp, Wallace Beauchamp and his wife, Lois, Christine Fitzwater and her husband, David, Patricia Roberts and her husband, Jeffrey and Pamela Bello and her husband, David; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Gruendike (Bethany), Peter Gruendike (Kris), Kathryn Knapp (Patrick), David Beauchamp, Renee Lopez (Adam), Matthew Roberts and Rachel Roberts, Brandon Bello and Brianne Bello; three great-grandchildren, Patrick and Connor Knapp and Grayson Gruendike; several nieces and nephews; along with very special family friends, Mary Roberts and Joseph Bello. Helen was blessed with many wonderful neighbors and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Norman; one brother, Albert Tresohlavy; and three sisters, Mary Hendryx, Nettie Rix and Anne Glogowski.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with private family time, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, East Main Street, Mohawk, NY, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Mark Cunningham, assisted by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. Interment will be convenient to the family as well at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY.
All memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 120 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 in Helen's honor.
Her funeral arrangements are with family friends, Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
An online memorial page may be appreciated by visiting www.eneafamily.com.
MOHAWK - Mrs. Helen J. Beauchamp, age 94, of Catherine Street, Mohawk, NY, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family prayerfully at her side.
She was born on September 16, 1925, in Herkimer, NY, a daughter of the late Albert and Antonie (Dlouha) Tresohlavy. She was educated in St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and graduated from Herkimer High School, Class of 1943. Helen had been a longtime resident of Herkimer, having moved to Mohawk in 1957.
After raising six children, Helen worked as a secretary and receptionist and later, as a school bus driver before her retirement in 1987. We fondly reflect upon stories of her driving for children attending Notre Dame and the Ilion Catholic School.
Her marriage to Norman W. Beauchamp took place on September 16, 1946 at St. Francis de Sales Church, Herkimer. The couple were blessed with 56 years together until the passing of Norman on May 29, 2002.
Mrs. Beauchamp was a longtime faith-filled communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk. She dedicated much of her time to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, General Herkimer Chapter #130, Ladies Auxiliary, even holding national office at one time.
Her first priority in life was her family and she proved herself as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother, fulfilling each of these roles with loving warmth and great success. She absolutely loved to play Bingo, take travelling trips to the casino and most of all play cards!
Survivors include her beloved family: Norma Gruendike and her husband, Mark, Benjamin Beauchamp, Wallace Beauchamp and his wife, Lois, Christine Fitzwater and her husband, David, Patricia Roberts and her husband, Jeffrey and Pamela Bello and her husband, David; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Gruendike (Bethany), Peter Gruendike (Kris), Kathryn Knapp (Patrick), David Beauchamp, Renee Lopez (Adam), Matthew Roberts and Rachel Roberts, Brandon Bello and Brianne Bello; three great-grandchildren, Patrick and Connor Knapp and Grayson Gruendike; several nieces and nephews; along with very special family friends, Mary Roberts and Joseph Bello. Helen was blessed with many wonderful neighbors and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Norman; one brother, Albert Tresohlavy; and three sisters, Mary Hendryx, Nettie Rix and Anne Glogowski.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with private family time, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, East Main Street, Mohawk, NY, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Mark Cunningham, assisted by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. Interment will be convenient to the family as well at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, NY.
All memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 120 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 in Helen's honor.
Her funeral arrangements are with family friends, Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
An online memorial page may be appreciated by visiting www.eneafamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.