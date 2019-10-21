|
|
Hilda Imogene Glines 1924 - 2019
HERKIMER - Hilda Imogene Glines, age 95, formerly of Creekside Courts, passed away peacefully on Friday morning October 18, 2019 at Folts Brook Skilled Nursing Facility, Herkimer. She had the support and comfort of her loving family by her side.
Hilda was born on September 24, 1924, in Herkimer, daughter of the late Joseph and Nena Wilson Wilcox. A lifelong Herkimer resident, she was educated in Herkimer Central School. She was the widow of Leon Glines who died in 1964. Hilda had a strong belief in God and was of the Methodist faith. To all who knew her, she was a loving, friendly and easy going lady who had a special love for cats and they loved her in return. Hilda was happiest when she was among her many friends that she made over the years at Folts as well as her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She will be truly missed.
Surviving are her daughter, Laurie Scialdone and her husband, Peter, of Poland; grandchildren, Kyra Glines, Zoe Scialdone, Lexi Hanson and her husband, Eric, Peter, Justin and Jason Scialdone, David and Joseph Glines and Nena Glines Lenning; one great-granddaughter, Astrid Hanson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins. Besides her parents and husband, Leon, she was preceded in death by two sons, an infant son, Alan Glines and David Glines; four brothers; and ten sisters; and soulmate and love of her life, Joseph Jeffalone.
Calling hours for Mrs. Glines will be on Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately, at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home. The Reverend Joelle Faulks, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church Herkimer/Little Falls will officiate. Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019