Hilda Mae Wright 1922 - 2020
ILION - Hilda Mae Wright, 98, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Grand, in Ilion.
Hilda was born on March 10, 1922, in Ilion. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Cora (Burns) Smithson. She was a graduate of Ilion Schools and worked at UNIVAC as an assembler, until her retirement. On April 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to Harry Wright, in the Ilion United Methodist Church. Harry passed away in February of 1975. She was an active member of the Ilion United Methodist Church and the Ilion Home Bureau.
Hilda is survived by her two sons, James and his significant other, Lois Arndt, of Mohawk and Dennis and his significant other, Patty Hendrix, of Ilion; her grandchildren, Lisa and Jim Frank, Heather Lombardo, Holly and Jared Sipes, Preston Wright and Craig Wright; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Milton, Arthur and George.
Hilda's family would like to thank the staff of the third floor at The Grand for the care shown Hilda during her stay.
Funeral services for Hilda will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc. 100 Otsego St., in Ilion. Chaplin Kenneth Palmer will officiate. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m., until the time of the funeral. Interment will follow in the Armory Hill Cemetery, in Ilion. Those attending calling hours or the service, are required to wear a face covering to enter the funeral home.
