Hortense M. Williams 1928 - 2020
Long Time Resident of Litchfield
LITCHFIELD – Hortense M. Williams, age 91, formerly of Berberick Rd., Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Grand, Ilion.
She was born on March 15, 1928, in Wampsville, NY, the daughter of Harry Williams and Ella (McDonald) Williams and graduated from West Winfield High School. Hortense was employed as a nurse's aide at Sitrin Home, New Hartford, for over 20 years, retiring in 2003.
Surviving family members include her three nephews and one niece, David Williams and his wife, Nancy, of Frankfort, Mark Williams and his wife, Vicki, of Litchfield, Dan Williams and his wife, Marlis, of Ohio and Shelly Parry and her husband, George, of Mohawk; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her five brothers, Harold "Stub", Russell, John, Steve and Martin Williams; and her nephew, H.M. "Marty" Williams, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Hortense or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Cedarville Fire Dept., 960 State Route 51, Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
Hortense's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to her family Funeral Director, Don Applegate.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020