Howard "Ed" Lynch 1938 - 2020
ILION - Howard "Ed" Lynch, 81, of Ilion, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Ed was born on December 29, 1938, in Little Falls, NY. He was the son of the late William H. and Florentine (Goldthwaite) Lynch. He was a graduate of Little Falls Schools. Following graduation, he served in the US Army from 1956 until 1964. On April 22, 1961, he was united in marriage to Betty J. Hall in Little Falls. Ed was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, of 59 years, Betty; two sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Irene Lynch, of NC and Ed and Malinda Lynch, of Ilion; he also leaves six grandchildren, Justin, Aundrea (Jordan), Bryon (Rachel), Jacob, Mark and Malik; and six great-grandchildren.
Ed was predeceased by a sister and brothers.
Due to COVID concerns, funeral services for Ed will be private and have been entrusted to the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
In lieu of flowers family and friends are asked to please consider memorial donations to Blessed Sacrament Church, 71 E. Main St., Mohawk, NY 13407.
