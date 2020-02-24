|
Hunter Daniel Ward
WEST WINFIELD, NY - Hunter Daniel Ward passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 in the arms of his parents.
Hunter was born on February 7, 2020 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, to Stephanie (Bass) and Jeffery Ward, Jr.
Hunter was a fighter from the very beginning and wrote his own play book.
He is survived by his parents, Steph and Jeff Ward, of West Winfield; his maternal grandparents, Carrie and Daniel Bass, Jr.; his paternal grandmother, Theresa Ward; his uncle and Godfather, Joey Bass and his companion, Karie Overacker; his aunts, Godmother Becky Ward, Jessy Ward and Tiffany Ward; along with many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeffery Ward, Sr.; and special great-grandfather, Daniel Bass, Sr.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Hunter's name to the Ronald McDonald House or the Cedarville Fire Department.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Crouse Hospital, NICU, for their care and compassion during Hunter's stay.
Baby Hunter and his family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
A Memorial Service will commence at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 from the Cedarville Fire House, 960 State Route 51, Cedarville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects also on Sunday, from 12 noon until 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Please visit Mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to add to the online tribute.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020