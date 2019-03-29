Ida C. Bell 1918 - 2019

HERKIMER - Ida Carmella Bell, 100, of Foltsbrook Center, Nursing & Rehabiliation, and a longtime resident of Delrose Lane, East Herkimer, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Herkimer.

Mrs. Bell was born on May 27, 1918, in Herkimer, NY, to parents, Umberto and Adele (Bisceglia) Pietropaoli and received her education in Herkimer schools. She married John A. Bell, on September 7, 1940, a blessed union of 49 years. John passed away in December of 1989. Ida was devoted to her Catholic faith and a longtime member of the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph. She enjoyed her membership with The Crafty Ladies as well.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph P. Bell and his wife, Helen, of Black Mountain, North Carolina; a grandson, David Bell, of Pendergrass, Georgia; a brother and sister-in-law, Victor and his wife, Mary Pietropaoli, of Land O'Lakes, Florida; a sister-in-law, Aggie Pietropaoli, of Little Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Ida was predeceased by sisters, Olga Caliguire and Lydia Mascera; and her brother, Carlos "Charles" Pietropaoli.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 9:00 AM, at the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, South Main Street, Herkimer, NY, with a funeral procession to follow to Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort, NY, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved John.

The family has been working, during this time, with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011.

