Services Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home 4309 Acme Road Ilion , NY 13357 (315) 894-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Irene Sweet Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene B. (Johnson) Sweet

Obituary Condolences Flowers Irene B. (Johnson) Sweet 1947 - 2019

MOHAWK - Mrs. Irene B. (Johnson) Sweet, age 71, a native of Sauquoit and longtime Village of Mohawk resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019. Her loss will leave a void in the Mohawk community of which she was such an integral part.

Born on April 27, 1947, Irene was the daughter of the late William L. and Mildred (Lees) Johnson. She was raised in Sauquoit and it was there, that she spent her childhood and graduated from high school. She then went on to further her education at the Utica School of Commerce.

Upon the completion of her schooling, Irene's first work experience was at General Electric as a secretary. She then went on to obtain a position as a receptionist with the Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, a position which she held for decades until her retirement.

On February 22, 1969, Irene was wed to Mr. Walter L. Marmet and they were blessed with two children. As a couple, they strived to raise their family on wholesome ideals and hardworking traditions. Their marriage lasted for almost 24 years, until Walter's passing on January 20, 1993.

Irene's second marriage took place on February 12, 1994, when she married Mr. David Dibble. Although their time was brief, they brought one another great support and companionship. David passed away on June 18, 1998.

Once again, Irene would be graced with love and on May 19, 2007, she wed Mr. Franklyn Sweet, a union that spanned almost seven years until Franklyn's passing on March 21, 2014.

Irene was reliable, trustworthy, diligent, competent and extremely organized, not only in her work, but in every other facet of her life as well. She was a woman very much immersed in her community and her involvement was second to none. She was a member of the Herkimer County Sewer Board, as well as the Weller Library Board. For many years, she served as the Cemetery Clerk for the Village of Mohawk, overseeing not only the village cemetery, but the annex on Vickerman Hill as well.

In the early 2000's, Irene dabbled into local politics and was elected Mayor of the Village of Mohawk, a position which she held with much enthusiasm for over a decade. She was also proud to be a member of the Mohawk Fire Department; she was a lifetime member of the auxiliary, a twenty year firefighter and currently served as the Alexander Hose Company Secretary.

Beyond her commitment to her community, Irene's first priority in her life was her beloved family. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a smile would light up her face whenever she'd speak about any of them. Her family was truly her everything.

In her spare time, Irene enjoyed the simple moments in life. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed both knitting and crocheting. She was also a longtime member of the Three Steeples United Church in Sauquoit.

Irene's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Szarek and fiancé, Chip Whaley, of Cold Brook; her son, Roger Marmet, of Mohawk; her eleven grandchildren, Joshua Szarek and Lauren Mahoney, Kimberley Martin-Szarek and husband, Sam, Irene Szarek, Harley Chamberlain and husband, Jeremy, Michael Szarek and Kaitlian Madderom, Walter Szarek and Lora Andela, Franklin Szarek, Rebekkah Szarek, Joseph Marmet, Sara Marmet and Jonathan Marmet; and her three great-grandchildren, Blake, Gwendlyn, and Ava, which lit up her life in every way. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Larry Flike, of Newport; her nephew, Greggory Chapple; along with many other stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, too numerous to mention.

Besides her parents and husbands, Irene was predeceased by her brother, William J. Johnson; and her niece, Desiree Chapple.

The family is extremely grateful for the kindness and compassion shown to them by the police officers and first responders through their efforts during Irene's final moments.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Her funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Ed Townsend of Three Steeples United Church, officiating.

Irene's final wishes have been entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea, Martin L. Ciaccia and Don Applegate, Funeral Directors.

Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com. Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries