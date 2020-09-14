Irene E. Congdon 1939 - 2020

LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Irene E. Congdon, 81, of Whited Street, Little Falls, NY, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle she fought for several years.

Born on January 9, 1939, in the Town of Manheim, NY, she was the daughter of Lester Peet and Anna Arndt Peet. She was educated in Little Falls Schools and was a lifetime area resident.

Most recently, she worked for Dunkin Donuts at the Iroquois Service Center. She was also an Avon Representative for many years.

She had been a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1959.

She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics and spending time with her family.

On May 26, 1956, at The United Methodist Church of Little Falls, Irene was married to Robert Congdo

Her grandson, Andrew J. Congdon; great-granddaughter, Amelia Marie Lindsay; and sisters, Delores Austin, Sara Morse predeceased her.

Mrs. Congdon is survived by her husband, Robert A. Congdon; sons, Richard and Roxanne Congdon and Leslie and Bonnie Congdon; daughters, Mary and Edwin Metott, Linda and Dennis Lamphere and Sonia and Michael Masi; brother, William and Bernadette Peet, Charles and Barbara Peet and Harold Peet; sisters, Rosette Austin and Kathie and Bruce Balderston, Eva Peet; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family invites friends and relatives to calling hours on Wednesday, September 16th, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Indian Castle Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Mrs. Irene Congdon may be made to the Office of Aging, Meals on Wheels, 109 Mary Street #1101, Herkimer, NY 13350 or to Indian Castle Cemetery, PO Box 172, Little Falls, NY 13365.



