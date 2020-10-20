Jacqueline Joan "Jackie" Shaul Grants Manager for Annie E. Casey Foundation
HERKIMER, NY - Jacqueline Joan "Jackie" Shaul, of Herkimer, died peacefully on October 16, 2020 at the age of 72. Jackie enjoyed life to the fullest and had one heck of a ride.
In her youth, she travelled with her military family to Air Force bases in Boston, MA, Tachikawa, Japan, Biloxi, MS and Havre, MT. The family resettled in Herkimer, where Jackie graduated high school in 1967. She spent some time in Southern California, with her aunt and sister, before returning to Herkimer and learned to drive a dump truck for her father's paving business. Soon after, she started her own family and furthered her education at the Utica School of Commerce. Jackie twice moved to Baltimore, and back, for family and career, worked for years for the Herkimer County Community College Foundation and retired from the Annie E. Casey Foundation as a Grants Manager in 2012.
Jackie greatly enjoyed the company of family and friends; gardening, baking goodies, cooking, traveling, exploring the creek behind her house and being the best grandma.
Survivors that Jackie guided in life, are her brother, David Shaul and wife, Diana (Austin, TX); Daniel DeJohn (son); Michael Paul (son) and wife, Lesley; Jacqueline (Baggetta) White (daughter); David Baggetta (son); and grandchildren, Taylor DeJohn, Thomas DeJohn, James Baggetta, Anna DeJohn, Nadia Paul, Juliet Baggetta and Joey Baggetta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the local area and country.
Jackie was predeceased by her father, Air Force Major Harold (Vince) Shaul; mother, Ida (Donato) Shaul; sister, Patricia (Shaul) Lampert; and brother, Donald Shaul.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with final interment in Mt. View Memorial Gardens, Little Falls.
In lieu of floral offerings, kindly plant a "Jackie" perennial of your choice, in your own way, to remember her always.