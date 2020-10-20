1/1
Jacqueline Joan "Jackie" Shaul
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Joan "Jackie" Shaul Grants Manager for Annie E. Casey Foundation
HERKIMER, NY - Jacqueline Joan "Jackie" Shaul, of Herkimer, died peacefully on October 16, 2020 at the age of 72. Jackie enjoyed life to the fullest and had one heck of a ride.
In her youth, she travelled with her military family to Air Force bases in Boston, MA, Tachikawa, Japan, Biloxi, MS and Havre, MT. The family resettled in Herkimer, where Jackie graduated high school in 1967. She spent some time in Southern California, with her aunt and sister, before returning to Herkimer and learned to drive a dump truck for her father's paving business. Soon after, she started her own family and furthered her education at the Utica School of Commerce. Jackie twice moved to Baltimore, and back, for family and career, worked for years for the Herkimer County Community College Foundation and retired from the Annie E. Casey Foundation as a Grants Manager in 2012.
Jackie greatly enjoyed the company of family and friends; gardening, baking goodies, cooking, traveling, exploring the creek behind her house and being the best grandma.
Survivors that Jackie guided in life, are her brother, David Shaul and wife, Diana (Austin, TX); Daniel DeJohn (son); Michael Paul (son) and wife, Lesley; Jacqueline (Baggetta) White (daughter); David Baggetta (son); and grandchildren, Taylor DeJohn, Thomas DeJohn, James Baggetta, Anna DeJohn, Nadia Paul, Juliet Baggetta and Joey Baggetta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the local area and country.
Jackie was predeceased by her father, Air Force Major Harold (Vince) Shaul; mother, Ida (Donato) Shaul; sister, Patricia (Shaul) Lampert; and brother, Donald Shaul.
Jackie and her family's care has been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (corner of Bidelman Road), Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
To offer a note of condolence to the family please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with final interment in Mt. View Memorial Gardens, Little Falls.
In lieu of floral offerings, kindly plant a "Jackie" perennial of your choice, in your own way, to remember her always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohawk Valley Funerals & Cremations
7507 State Route 5
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 508-5131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohawk Valley Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved