Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Carroll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James B. Carroll Obituary
James B. Carroll 1931 - 2019
INDIALANTIC, FL - James B. Carroll, formerly of Little Falls, passed away on March 27, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He loved and was much loved.
Raised in Little Falls, James graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Class of 1949. James continued to the US Army and then to the NASA space program (Apollo/Shuttle) at KSC, in FL.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anita Lorenzoni; 8 children; 41 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Brownlie & Maxwell, Melbourne, FL.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.