|
|
James B. Carroll 1931 - 2019
INDIALANTIC, FL - James B. Carroll, formerly of Little Falls, passed away on March 27, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He loved and was much loved.
Raised in Little Falls, James graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Class of 1949. James continued to the US Army and then to the NASA space program (Apollo/Shuttle) at KSC, in FL.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anita Lorenzoni; 8 children; 41 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Brownlie & Maxwell, Melbourne, FL.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019