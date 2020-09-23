James D. Drury 1942 - 2020

MOHAWK - James D. Drury, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, September 21, 2020 in The Grand SNF, Ilion.

He was born on April 27, 1942 in Mohawk, son of the late Phillip B. and Lorena M. Fineout Drury. Jim was raised in Mohawk and was a graduate of Mohawk High School. On September 14, 1968, he was united in marriage to the former Carolyn "Lynn" Burgess in the Mohawk Reformed Church. Together they shared a loving and devoted union of 46 years until Mrs. Drury preceded him in death on August 14, 2015.

Mr. Drury first worked for UNIVAC, Ilion and later for Hamilton Digital, Utica. He retired in 2012 after eighteen years of dedicated service.

Jim had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Mohawk Reformed Church. He was also a member of Mohawk Valley Lodge #276 Free and Accepted Masons.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and also relaxing while reading a good book. To all who knew him he was a quiet, caring and sincere man. He loved his family as they loved him in return. He will be sadly missed.

Surviving him are two daughters, Katherine Herrlett and her husband, Lothar, of Rotterdam and Alyson Drury, of Mohawk; a sister, Florence "Treenie" Steele and her husband, Richard, of Mohawk; three grandchildren, Akexis Hanford, of Ilion, Collin Dayton, of Herkimer and Madyson Lennon, of Ilion; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents and wife, Carolyn, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip B. Drury; four sisters, Louise Werner, Josephine Gertenbach, Cordelia Richardson and Katherine Sheldon.

A graveside funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Mohawk Cemetery (Annex) with the Reverend Brian Engel, Pastor of the Mohawk Reformed Church officiating. There are no calling hours.

Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.



