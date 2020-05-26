James David Gibbons 1923 - 2020

ROCHESTER - James David Gibbons passed away on May 12, 2020.

David was born on September 4, 1923, in Fonda, NY, the son of C. James Gibbons and Helen Clingen Gibbons. Mr. Gibbons was a graduate of Little Falls High School in 1941. He then joined the Army where he served in WWII, North Africa, then in Italy in Field Artillery in the 88th Division, serving in four battle campaigns in Italy. Mr. Gibbons was a member of the VFW.

David was a resident of Rochester, NY, where he worked for car dealerships.

He married Jean Voice Langdon in 1991.

Surviving family members include stepsons, James (Audrea) Langdon, Tom (Gail) Langdon and Jack (JoAnn) Langdon; nephews and niece, Walter Scott Bachman, Paul Bachman, Andy Bachman and Cara Bachman; and cousin, George Clingen.

Mr. Gibbons was laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rochester, on May 22.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store