James E. LaBate 1949 - 2020
SCHUYLER/ILION - James E. LaBate, 71, of Schuyler/Ilion, New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020, while a patient at the Grande Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Ilion.
Jim was born on May 23, 1949, in Little Falls and was the son of the late Joseph and Marguerite (Russo) LaBate. He was educated at Dolgeville Central School and then Herkimer High School, where he graduated with the Class of 1967.
Shortly after high school, Jim enlisted and served with the Army National Guard, until he was honorably discharged after 15 years of service. He also attended FMCC.
On August 22, 1984, Jim was united in marriage to Lois Jeanne Ashton, in Herkimer.
He worked briefly at MDS, in Herkimer and then for the duration of his life, Jim worked as a supervisor for various construction companies in New York.
Jim was of the Catholic Faith and attended Sts. Anthony and Joseph's Church, in Herkimer, as well as Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, in Frankfort. He had many dogs throughout the years and his favorite was a white poodle named, "Chrissy". Jim was a hard working man and rarely took vacations. He had a fondness of Corvette's and owned six over the course of his life. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lois Jeanne LaBate, of Utica; a brother, Joseph LaBate and his fiancée, Joan DuPont, of the Town of Little Falls; an aunt and uncle, Madeline and Robert Van Allen, of Amsterdam; and several cousins. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marguerite LaBate.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dolgeville, wiith Father Brian Slezak officiating.
Arrangements are with Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, New York 13329.
